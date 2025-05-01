The Donald Trump administration in the United States will possibly change the way vaccines are tested in the country as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants placebo testing for vaccines.

The Washington Post reported quoting a Health and Human Services Department spokesperson saying, "All new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials before licensure." They added that Secretary RFK Jr is not "anti-vaccine" but "pro-safety." "Secretary Kennedy is not anti-vaccine — he is pro-safety, pro-transparency, and pro-accountability," HHS said.

Placebo testing refers to a procedure in which some people receive the vaccine and others receive an inert substance — such as a saline shot — before the results are compared, the Washington Post explained in its report.

Multiple reports state that medical experts have claimed that this limits access to vaccines and undermines the public’s trust in immunization. However, the HHS added that the testing might not apply to the flu vaccine, which is updated year to year and “has been tried and tested for more than 80 years.” The department did not clarify how the change would be implemented and for which vaccines the testing would apply, the paper said.

Earlier, RFK had said, "we're not going to take vaccines away from anybody." However, multiple reports state that he is overhauling the vaccine system in the US. Politico reported last week that Kennedy is considering removing COVID-19 shots from the pediatric vaccine schedule.

Since he’s been in office, RFK Jr. has raised safety concerns about the use of measles vaccines, more so after the recent outbreak of measles in America. He also downplayed the recent deaths of two unvaccinated children in Texas. He is also devoting substantial government resources to finding the cause of autism, claiming that it is "curable" and "environmental toxins" may be causing it.

