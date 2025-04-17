United States Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has claimed that 'enviromental toxins' could be driving a 'tsunami' of autism across the US. Kennedy said he would commission a series of studies into whether mold, pesticides, food chemicals or medicines that are contributing to the development of autism.

Advertisment

He also suggested that 'ultrasound scans' can be causing autism in America, adding that ultrasound scans became popular in 1980s, the same time when autism started spiking. RFK Jr went on to suggest industries were profiting off of environmental toxins that are driving more autism diagnoses.

Read More | AI to make laws in UAE? Country passes new regulatory intelligence system 'powered by artificial intelligence'

In a press conference, RFK Jr asserted that autism is "curable" and announced his intention to identify the cause behind the rising number of cases by September. Scientists and advocates for people with autism have criticized Kennedy's position. “This is a preventable disease. We know it’s environmental exposure — it has to be...Genes don’t cause epidemics...You need an environmental toxin,” he said.

Advertisment

Read More | 'Rabbit suicide mission' caught on camera: United Airlines plane engine explodes mid-air. Video

“Autism destroys families," Kennedy said. “More importantly, it destroys our greatest resource, which is our children. These are children who should not be suffering like this.” Kennedy Jr has been a leading voice in the anti-vaccine movement for years.

This comes after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report suggested the number of US children with autism rose to one in 31 in 2022, up from one in 36 in 2020 and one in 56 in 2016. 'Doctors and therapists in the past weren't stupid. They weren't missing all these cases,' RFK Jr told the press.

Advertisment

Read More | 'Rs 60 crore price tag': How Jacob & Co created a diamond watch named after an Indian King

Read More | Exclusive: Breaking Jam-log — Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar all set to travel to Kabul and Dhaka

(With inputs from agencies)