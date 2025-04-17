With an aim to accelerate legislative reform, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cabinet has launched a new AI-based regulatory intelligence system that will make laws for the country. Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in a post on social media said that this system will work on creating a comprehensive legislative plan that brings together all federal and local laws in the UAE, connecting them through artificial intelligence with judicial rulings, executive procedures, and public services.

"The new system will allow us to track the daily impact of laws on our people and economy using large-scale data, and it will regularly suggest updates to our legislation. The system will be linked to leading global research centers to follow the best international policies and legislative practices, tailoring them to fit the UAE’s unique context," he added.

This new legislative system, powered by artificial intelligence, will change how we create laws, making the process faster and more precise. It will ensure that our legislative framework stands out, aligning our laws with the best global practices while staying true to the unique… pic.twitter.com/HmseYxYnxI — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 14, 2025

The UAE government approved the policy to modernise the country’s legislative process. The new Regulatory Intelligence Office will also help the UAE to adopt best practices and monitor the real-time impact of legislation on the economy and society. Sheikh Mohammed said that lawmakers can propose amendments efficiently and timely manner with the help of AI, as the time required to draft changes in law will be saved.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, highlighted the significance of the initiative on the social media platform, stating, “This new legislative system, powered by AI, will change how we create laws, making the process faster and more precise.” Describing the strategic move as a “paradigm shift”, Sheikh Mohammed emphasized the significance of integrating AI to make the legislative process faster, more accurate, and more aligned with the nation’s development goals.

Today, I chaired the Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where we made key decisions to advance legislative processes. We approved the establishment of the Regulatory Intelligence Office within the Cabinet. This office will work on creating a comprehensive legislative… pic.twitter.com/0FbUbxckT8 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 14, 2025