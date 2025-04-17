Pakistan's army chief on Wednesday (Apr 16) peddled the two-nation theory and emphasised that India and Pakistan were two very different nations, while noting that Hindus and Pakistanis were poles apart.

Speaking during a speech at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir also urged the Pakistani diaspora to pass down the story of Pakistan’s founding to future generations to preserve national identity and unity.

What did the Pakistan army chief say?

General Asim Munir asked Pakistanis everywhere to narrate the story of how the nation was born, to their children, and asked them to make sure that the "story of Pakistan should never be forgotten".

"You have to narrate Pakistan’s story to your children so that they don’t forget it when our forefathers thought we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life," he said.

Reaffirmed the two-nation theory, he stressed that the cultural, religious, and ideological differences between Hindus and Muslims were the foundation for Pakistan's creation.

"Our religion is different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different, that's where the foundation of the two-nation theory was laid," said Munir.

"We are two nations, we are not one nation," he emphasised.

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir spews hate against #Hindus and propagates the #TwoNationTheory, which failed in 1971 when Bangladesh got independence from Pakistan. He asserts that children must be taught such "falsehoods" since it's easier to brainwash youth. Shameful! pic.twitter.com/vaVZhEK4v8 — Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) April 16, 2025

"My dear brothers and sisters and sons and daughters, please don’t forget the story of Pakistan, and don’t forget to narrate this story of Pakistan to your next generation, so that their bond with Pakistan never weakens, whether it is the third generation, or the fourth generation, or the fifth generation, they know what Pakistan is for them," said the Pakistan army chief.

Munir also addressed internal security issues, particularly in Balochistan, where he vowed to eliminate terrorist threats from groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and Baloch Republican Army (BRA).

Labelling it the "destiny o Pakistan" he said that "even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan".

"We will beat the hell out of these terrorists very soon. You think, these 1,500 terrorists, belonging to BLA, BLF and BRA, etc, can take away Balochistan from us?"

According to a Dawn report, he also expressed solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, and said:The hearts of Pakistanis beat in unison with the Muslims of Gaza".

(With inputs from agencies)