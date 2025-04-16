An intense hailstorm resulted in widespread damage to cars, solar panels, and infrastructure in Pakistan’s Islamabad on Wednesday (Apr 16). The severe weather transformed the city into a winter-like landscape.

Pakistani media reported that the storm began suddenly in the afternoon, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and large hailstones, wreaking havoc in the national capital. Some hailstones were reported to be the size of a cricket and a golf ball.

Several solar carports, which provide charging stations for electric vehicles, were severely damaged due to hail. The hail also caused damage to cars, denting and shattering windows, which resulted in traffic disruptions.

In residential areas, windowpanes were broken, while some trees were uprooted due to strong winds, disrupting daily life. The severe storm also affected public safety, as children, who were playing in parks, were seen running for shelter as the hailstones began falling relentlessly, reported Dawn.

Videos emerge on social media

Several people took to X to post footage of the storm captured by them. The videos showed the intensity of the storm as large hail blanketed the city, turning it white.

“What kind of a hailstorm is this in Islamabad? It’s literally broken all the windows in house. I am sure it’s done some extensive damages outside,” a user wrote.

Another person posted a video of a garden during the storm, saying, “Tennis balls falling from the sky in Islamabad. Never seen anything like this before!”

One user shared pictures showing the size of hail, “Insane hailstorm in Islamabad. Hail the size of golf balls!”

Despite the chaos from the storm, the weather conditions brought relief from the scorching heat in the city as the temperatures dropped.

Officials have urged people to remain cautious in the aftermath of the storm and report any damage to authorities.