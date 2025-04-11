Gusty winds and dust storms have resulted in the diversion 15 flights. The sudden change in weather has either delayed or diverted flights, as reported by ANI. Flights from Delhi and in the surrounding north Indian region have been impacted.

Light showers have also been witnessed around Delhi NCR. An advisory released by Air India read, "Poor weather, caused by heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds, has affected flight operations across parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule."

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are doing our best to minimise the disruption. We advise our guests to check the latest status of their flights before heading to the airport," the advisory highlighted.

Indian Meteorological Department had released a forecast, stating, "Generally cloudy sky. Very light rain/drizzle. Thunderstorm/lighting accompanied with strong surface winds (speed 20 – 30 kmph) with gusting to 50 kmph. The maximum temperature over Delhi is likely to be in the range of 36 to 38°C. The predominant surface wind will likely be from the southeast direction with a wind speed of less than 16 kmph till evening. It would increasingly become less than 20 kmph from the northeast direction during the night."

Recent Delhi RADAR Animation taken at 0415 PM IST today shows approach of moderate to intense thunderstorm and associated cloud mass currently located over Haryana with eastward movement.#imd #WeatherUpdate #mausam #delhi #haryana #Rainfall #thunderstorms #hailstorm… pic.twitter.com/nFarqcTCJl — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 11, 2025

The department also tweeted, "Recent Delhi RADAR Animation taken at 0415 PM IST today shows approach of moderate to intense thunderstorm and associated cloud mass currently located over Haryana with eastward movement."