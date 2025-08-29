/White House faces CDC crisis after firing director Susan Monarez who clashed with RFK Jr, several officials resign - What's happening

The White House has dismissed CDC Director Susan Monarez following her opposition to proposed changes in vaccine policy led by Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr Monarez reportedly resisted the new directives, arguing they contradicted established scientific evidence.

In the wake of her removal, CDC official Demetre Daskalakis tendered his resignation, stating on X that he was "unable to serve in the current environment." He raised concerns over a lack of transparency within the agency under Kennedy’s leadership. Daskalakis is not alone—three other senior officials have also stepped down in protest over Kennedy's announcement of new policies that would restrict access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the White House remains unfazed. Responding to the controversy, US President Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the administration’s stance, saying that President Trump and Secretary Kennedy are focused on restoring trust, transparency, and credibility to the CDC. She added firmly that those unwilling to align with this vision “would be shown the door.”

CDC Director Susan Monarez fired

CDC Director Susan Monarez was dismissed from her position by the White House after she reportedly opposed proposed changes to vaccine policy introduced by Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. Monarez resisted the revisions, arguing they were inconsistent with established scientific evidence and could undermine public health. Her stance created tension within the administration, particularly as Kennedy pushed for reforms that would limit access to the COVID-19 vaccine—a move criticised by several health officials. Her refusal to support the new direction led to her termination, signalling a clear message from the administration that alignment with its evolving health policy agenda is mandatory. The dismissal has since sparked resignations from other CDC officials. Monarez was confirmed by the Senate as CDC director less than a month ago.

CDC official Demetre Daskalakis resignation letter and controversy over it

Demetre Daskalakis, Director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, resigned in protest over changes in vaccine policy introduced by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In a public resignation letter, Daskalakis expressed deep concern that the CDC was being used to promote unscientific policies that could endanger public health—specifically citing recent changes to the immunisation schedule for children and pregnant people. He criticised the lack of transparency and said the CDC was no longer allowed to engage in open scientific debate. "“However, after much contemplation and reflection on recent developments and perspectives brought to light by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., I find that the views he and his staff have shared challenge my ability to continue in my current role at the agency and in the service of the health of the American people. Enough is enough,” he wrote in his letter. He described the current environment as "untenable" and claimed the agency was being treated as a political tool. Clarifying that his resignation was unrelated to the recent CDC shooting, Daskalakis closed with a personal statement, saying he was stepping down to honour his grandfather, who died fighting fascism in Greece. His remarks further fueled the growing backlash against Kennedy’s controversial leadership.

Who are the top officials resigning or being forced out?

Debra Houry: Former CDC Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director, Houry resigned in August 2025 citing vaccine misinformation, budget cuts, and political interference. A seasoned emergency physician and academic, she viewed these issues as undermining the CDC’s mission.

Daniel Jernigan: A 30-year CDC veteran and pandemic preparedness expert, Jernigan resigned in August 2025 after Monarez’s removal. He opposed what he described as increasing politicization and erosion of scientific trust within the agency.

Jennifer Layden: Director of Public Health Data and Technology, Layden stepped down in August 2025 warning of political influence on science. Formerly Illinois' chief medical officer, she led CDC efforts to modernize outbreak tracking.

White House unfazed with CDC crisis

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to the current crisis in the CDC, but looked unfazed. She responded on Demetre Daskalakis’s resignation by criticising his use of gender-neutral terms, saying, “He identifies pregnant women as 'pregnant people,' so that's not someone who we want in this administration.” She declared that officials not aligned with President Trump and Health Secretary RFK Jr.’s health agenda would be “gladly shown the door." Leavitt added that those doing their job and supporting the administration’s vision should have nothing to fear.

RFK Jr's deputy made CDC chief

Jim O’Neill, a biotech investor and former health department speechwriter under George W Bush, has been confirmed by the White House as the new acting CDC director, Guardian reported. O’Neill currently serves as deputy to Health Secretary Kennedy Jr. at HHS.