/Gunman opens fire at CDC building in Atlanta, was angry over Covid vaccine: Here's what we know

An active shooter at Emory University near the CDC in Atlanta prompted a “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT” alert. The suspect was found dead behind a CVS; a police officer and a civilian were injured. It's unclear if police or self-inflicted gunfire killed the suspect.
An active shooter opened fire at the Emory University campus in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday (Aug 8). In a post on X, Emory University's Critical Event Preparedness and Response said that the shooter was seen at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention HQ near the Emory Point CVS drug store on Clifton Road. Atlanta Police Department responded immediately with videos showing multiple emergency vehicles with sounds of gunshots in the background. The university issued “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT” alert and urged students and staff to avoid the area.
The Atlanta Police Department said that the suspect was found dead while a police officer was also reportedly shot. The police chief said that the officers could not be sure whether suspect killed himself or bullet from the police firing hit him. Locals also posted photos showing bullet holes on the CDC building. Fox 5 reported that the suspect was shot down by officers and the body was found behind the CVS store on Clifton Road. Police also said that a civilian was injured.
According to reports, the suspect involved in the shooting appeared to have targeted the CDC due to his anger over the COVID-19 vaccine. CNN, citing a law enforcement official, reported that the suspect's family had informed investigators he was either genuinely ill or believed himself to be sick and held the COVID-19 vaccine responsible for his condition. This perceived connection between his health issues and the vaccine is believed to have motivated his actions. Authorities are continuing their investigation to confirm the suspect’s motives and mental state.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke to NBC News and said that the suspect was a known person who might have had some interests in certain things, though he could not confirm them with confidence until the investigation was fully conducted. He added that more would be known about the individual and assumptions about his motives in due time, but he could not comment further at that moment. “Mass shootings, active shooter scenarios should not become the norm," he added.