/Gunman opens fire at CDC building in Atlanta, was angry over Covid vaccine: Here's what we know

An active shooter opened fire at the Emory University campus in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday (Aug 8). In a post on X, Emory University's Critical Event Preparedness and Response said that the shooter was seen at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention HQ near the Emory Point CVS drug store on Clifton Road. Atlanta Police Department responded immediately with videos showing multiple emergency vehicles with sounds of gunshots in the background. The university issued “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT” alert and urged students and staff to avoid the area.

The Atlanta Police Department said that the suspect was found dead while a police officer was also reportedly shot. The police chief said that the officers could not be sure whether suspect killed himself or bullet from the police firing hit him. Locals also posted photos showing bullet holes on the CDC building. Fox 5 reported that the suspect was shot down by officers and the body was found behind the CVS store on Clifton Road. Police also said that a civilian was injured.

Suspect's motive and COVID-19 angle

According to reports, the suspect involved in the shooting appeared to have targeted the CDC due to his anger over the COVID-19 vaccine. CNN, citing a law enforcement official, reported that the suspect's family had informed investigators he was either genuinely ill or believed himself to be sick and held the COVID-19 vaccine responsible for his condition. This perceived connection between his health issues and the vaccine is believed to have motivated his actions. Authorities are continuing their investigation to confirm the suspect’s motives and mental state.