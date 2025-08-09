/US has no plans to recognise Palestinian state: JD Vance

At a time when calls for recognition of a Palestinian state have gained momentum, US Vice President JD Vance said on Friday that Washington has no plans to recognise a Palestinian state. Vance was speaking before talks with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. The two leaders met at Chevening, the UK foreign secretary’s official country residence south of London, and discussed the Israel-Hamas war, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and global economic issues.

The UK government has said it will recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza. When Vance was asked by reporters about this plan, he said, “I’m not sure what such recognition would even mean, given the lack of a functional government there.”

Vance also declined to confirm whether President Donald Trump had prior knowledge of Israel’s announced intent to occupy Gaza City. “If it was easy to bring peace to that region of the world, it would have been done already,” he said.

The Vance-Lammy meeting comes amid differences between Washington and London over how to end the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. The UK has stressed that Ukraine must be part of any peace negotiations, while Trump agreed to bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US and UK are also negotiating terms for British steel and aluminium exports to America, as well as finalising details of a broader trade deal announced in June.

Lammy, a member of the Labour Party, and Vance, a supporter of Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda, have reportedly built a personal connection despite political differences.

Lammy attended a Catholic Mass at Vance’s home in Washington earlier this year, and the two met again in May at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in Rome.

After his stay at Chevening, Vance will travel with his family to the Cotswolds for official engagements, fundraising, cultural visits, and meetings with US troops.