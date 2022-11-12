US hails Ukraine's 'extraordinary victory' in Kherson, says it will have 'broader strategic implications'

The retaking of Kherson from Russian troops was hailed as an "amazing triumph" for Ukraine on Saturday by the White House.

Talking to reporters while on his way to the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, "It does look as though the Ukrainians have just won an extraordinary victory where the one regional capital that Russia had seized in this war is now back under a Ukrainian flag -- and that is quite a remarkable thing."

As per AFP, Sullivan also said that the longer-term threat posed by Russia to other southern Ukrainian cities, such as Odesa, will be lessened, and that as per him that the Russian pullback will have "broader strategic implications."

"It's a big moment and it's due to the incredible tenacity and skill of the Ukrainians, backed by the relentless and united support of the United States and our allies," said Sullivan.

When asked about rumours that the Biden administration has begun pressuring President Volodymyr Zelensky to consider negotiations with Moscow, Sullivan responded that it is Russia, not Ukraine, that must determine whether or not to participate in negotiations.

"This whole notion, I think, in the Western press of 'when's Ukraine going to negotiate?' misses the underlying fundamentals," Sullivan said adding "Ultimately, at a 30,000-foot level, Ukraine is the party of peace in this conflict and Russia is the party of war. Russia invaded Ukraine. If Russia chose to stop fighting in Ukraine and left, it would be the end of the war. If Ukraine chose to stop fighting and give up, it would be the end of Ukraine."

"In that context, our position remains the same as it has been and fundamentally is in close consultation and support of President Zelensky". He remarked that despite backing down from Ukrainian counterattacks, Russia continues to make "outlandish claims" about its self-declared annexations of Ukrainian territory.

