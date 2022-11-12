Joe Biden to ask Xi Jinping to play a 'constructive role in restraining North Korea's worst tendencies'

As per reports, United States President will on Monday tell his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to restrain North Korea's "worst tendencies" and warn the leader that Pyongyang's arms build-up will prompt an "enhanced" US military presence in Asia.

Talking to reporters, on Saturday National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that in a Monday meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Biden will tell him that his country has "an interest in playing a constructive role in restraining North Korea's worst tendencies".

North Korea plans to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017 and as per Reuters the United States is worried and believes China and Russia have the leverage to prevent it.

Additionally, Biden will tell Xi that if North Korea "keeps going down this route," it will simply mean an even stronger American military and security presence in the region.

The senior US official stated that Biden would not put demands on China, but rather would give Xi "his perspective". Sullivan was speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en way to Cambodia for a regional ASEAN meeting this weekend, reports AFP.

He added that this is because "North Korea represents a threat not just to the United States, not just to (South Korea) and Japan but to peace and stability across the entire region."

It is "of course up to them" whether China wants to exert further pressure on North Korea, reiterated Sullivan the US national adviser. However, he added that with North Korea poised to test a nuclear bomb shortly and rapidly expanding its missile capabilities "the operational situation is more acute in the current moment".

International restrictions pushed by the United States have not been able to stop North Korea's expanding arsenal. This year, it conducted a record-breaking number of weapons tests, including the testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles that is capable of reaching the US mainland.

While China and Russia supported tougher UN sanctions after North Korea's most recent nuclear test in 2017, they rejected a US-led effort for more measures in May over the country's resumed ballistic missile launches.

Both nations have been accused by US officials of supporting Pyongyang's missile and bomb programmes by improperly upholding UN Security Council sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies)

