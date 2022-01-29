US governor chooses vulgarity to get even with singer. Find out why

In a bizarre incident, a governor in the US has used vulgarity to get even with a singer.

Jim Justice, Governor, West Virginia told singer Bette Midler to “kiss his dog's hiney" on Thursday. The leader’s comment was in response to a tweet from the singer, who seems to have insulted the people of the state last month.

The incident happened at the end of the governor's address, where he talked about the state's successes during the COVID-19 pandemic, including an increase in tourism, as per the West Virginia Gazette.

The Republican leader lifted his female bulldog, named Babydog, who was present at the address, and turned the dog to expose her rear end to the audience.

Justice said, "They told every bad joke in the world about us. Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there [to] kiss her hiney.”

On December 20, 2021, Midler, in a tweet, had called the people of West Virginia "poor, illiterate and strung out" after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he would vote against his party's Build Back Better plan. Later, Midler had apologised for the comment.

In a tweet on Friday, Midler responded, "Judging from the rankings, I’d say his dog’s ass would make a better governor than him." Midler claimed West Virginia ranked No 47 overall in the country in rankings, which took into account the state of healthcare, environment, etc.

(With inputs from agencies)