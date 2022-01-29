A distraction? New feline addition to White House catches netizens' attention

WION Web Team
Washington Published: Jan 29, 2022, 04:36 PM(IST)

The addition of a cat to the White House has caught attention of the netizens.   Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Over the announcement, many users expressed excitement. The critics termed it to be a ploy to deviate the attention from the various issues the Biden administration has been facing currently. These include the state of the US economy and the possibility of an invasion in Ukraine by Russia, which may eventually involve the US and NATO

A new feline addition to the White House has made headlines after catching attention of the netizens on Friday. The users on Twitter can’t stop talking about it. 

×

This comes as the First Lady Jill Biden made the announcement that Willow, a cat would be joining the presidential family on Friday morning. Jill Biden said, “Meet Willow.” 

Also Read: 'Biden is a damp sock puppet’: Musk reacts angrily after White House CEO summit snub

Over the announcement, many users expressed excitement. The critics termed it to be a ploy to deviate the attention from the various issues the Biden administration has been facing currently. 

×

These include the state of the US economy and the possibility of an invasion in Ukraine by Russia, which may eventually involve the US and NATO. 

×

In response to the news, Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii said, "First Cat Willow is pawsitively purrfect."  

Also Read: Growth is surging in Biden’s economy, why don’t voters feel better?

Chelsea Clinton wrote, "So excited there is a cat back in @WhiteHouse!" 

×

"Don’t worry about Ukraine, the border, or inflation — look at this cute kitty!" wrote Lisa Boothe, a journalist. 

×

"The White House getting a new cat is getting more attention in the media than CNN deleting their reporting on Biden’s Ukraine call," said conservative media creator Benny Johnson on Twitter. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

Read in App