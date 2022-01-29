A distraction? New feline addition to White House catches netizens' attention

A new feline addition to the White House has made headlines after catching attention of the netizens on Friday. The users on Twitter can’t stop talking about it.

Willow, the new First Cat, has arrived at the White House. pic.twitter.com/3fXjJJQBI0 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 28, 2022 ×

This comes as the First Lady Jill Biden made the announcement that Willow, a cat would be joining the presidential family on Friday morning. Jill Biden said, “Meet Willow.”

Over the announcement, many users expressed excitement. The critics termed it to be a ploy to deviate the attention from the various issues the Biden administration has been facing currently.

White House seeks additional ideas to distract from failed policies



Wednesday: Get ice cream



Thursday: Leak retirement of Supreme Court Justice



Friday: Get cat



Saturday: ? — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 28, 2022 ×

These include the state of the US economy and the possibility of an invasion in Ukraine by Russia, which may eventually involve the US and NATO.

Dude this cat roams the White House what a badass!!!! https://t.co/xtPqcMEkZl — Mando (@Mondeezul) January 28, 2022 ×

In response to the news, Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii said, "First Cat Willow is pawsitively purrfect."

Chelsea Clinton wrote, "So excited there is a cat back in @WhiteHouse!"

👋 Willow! Wanted to share that it is possible for cats and dogs to peacefully share space in the ⁦@WhiteHouse⁩ (even if they may not always play together!): pic.twitter.com/EAgn0Qf0eW — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 28, 2022 ×

"Don’t worry about Ukraine, the border, or inflation — look at this cute kitty!" wrote Lisa Boothe, a journalist.

The new White House cat knows...😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BZCFIN1NDh — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) January 28, 2022 ×

"The White House getting a new cat is getting more attention in the media than CNN deleting their reporting on Biden’s Ukraine call," said conservative media creator Benny Johnson on Twitter.

