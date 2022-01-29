'Biden is a damp sock puppet’: Musk reacts angrily after White House CEO summit snub

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called US President Joe Biden as a “damp sock puppet in human form” after he was snubbed from a White House summit meeting of top business leaders, including the CEOs of General Motors and Ford.

Musk was riled up when Biden left out the name of Tesla in a Twitter post where he said, “Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before.”

I meant it when I said the future was going to be made right here in America. Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before. pic.twitter.com/5E3ecA93MR — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2022 ×

Replying to Biden's Twitter post, Musk wrote the name of "Tesla" in all caps. In another tweet, he said, "Biden is a damp Socks puppet in human form."

Starts with a T

Ends with an A

ESL in the middle — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022 ×

Musk also said that "Biden is treating the American public like fools".

Biden is a damp 🧦 puppet in human form — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022 ×

Biden's Twitter post came hours after he concluded his meeting with CEOs of General Motors and Ford at the White House, along with other business leaders to discuss his administration's “Build Back Better” legislation.

When asked why Tesla was not included in that event, White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted the three firms in attendance were “the three largest employers of the United Auto Workers” — an indication that Tesla was snubbed because its hourly employees aren’t unionized, reported the New York Post.

This is the second time that Musk was purposefully left out of the meeting.

Last year, Biden invited executives from these companies last year when signed an executive order with the goal of making all vehicles sold in the US electric by 2030.

Musk addressed Tesla’s exclusion from the electric vehicle summit at the Code Conference in California last September.

The billionaire noted that White House officials “didn’t mention Tesla once.”

He accused the Biden administration of being "a little biased" and "seems to be" controlled by unions.

