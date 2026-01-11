/US forces trained with 'life-size replica' before capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

US forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro earlier this month, and now, president Donald Trump says he tracked the operation closely. In a recent interview, he mentioned how he tracked even the training. He noted how a life-size replica of the compound where the operation was to be executed was created at a military facility in Kentucky.

In the interview with The New York Times journalists at the White House, he didn’t hesitate to say that he was worried about the operation and feared that it could end up like a “Jimmy Carter disaster that destroyed his entire administration.” Being cautious about this one, he referenced what happened with the then president in April of 1980.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured, a confident Trump said, “We will rebuild it in a very profitable way.” South American country and its oil reserves are what the US is eyeing, and the world is keenly watching the developments as they unfold.