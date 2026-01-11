/US President wears 'happy Trump’ lapel pin but says he's 'never happy' - WATCH

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jan 9), while addressing the media, wore a tiny lapel pin of himself dubbed as "Happy Trump" but insisted he’s "never happy." The US president said that he was gifted this pin, though he did not reveal who gave him the pin. Trump was addressing the media after his meeting with the oil executives discussing future US control of Venezuela's energy industry. Trump also claimed that Venezuelans have named a street after him. Claiming that this sort of thing has not happened before, Trump hinted that the people of Venezuela are rejoicing after the ouster of Nicolas Maduro.
“Somebody gave me this. Do you know what that is? That's called a Happy Trump,” the president said when a reporter asked about the accessory during an event in the White House East Room. “The people of Venezuela are going wild over this. They named a street after President Trump. What do you do, you attack a country and they name a street after you? That has never happened before," he said.
Also Read: Julian Assange, Venezuela's Machado and Nobel peace prize: Why WikiLeaks founder filed criminal complaint?
Meanwhile, Venezuela's new leadership said that it launched talks with the United States on restoring diplomatic ties. Officials said US diplomats were in Caracas to discuss reopening the US embassy. "The government of interim President Delcy Rodriguez has decided to initiate an exploratory diplomatic process with the government of the United States of America, aimed at re-establishing diplomatic missions in both countries," Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said in a statement. This comes after Trump claimed that he is “in charge” of the country and that he had called off a second wave of attacks on Venezuela due to the prisoner releases. The US president had suggested he might use force again to get his way in Venezuela.