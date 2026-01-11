/US President wears 'happy Trump’ lapel pin but says he's 'never happy' - WATCH

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jan 9), while addressing the media, wore a tiny lapel pin of himself dubbed as "Happy Trump" but insisted he’s "never happy." The US president said that he was gifted this pin, though he did not reveal who gave him the pin. Trump was addressing the media after his meeting with the oil executives discussing future US control of Venezuela's energy industry. Trump also claimed that Venezuelans have named a street after him. Claiming that this sort of thing has not happened before, Trump hinted that the people of Venezuela are rejoicing after the ouster of Nicolas Maduro.

“Somebody gave me this. Do you know what that is? That's called a Happy Trump,” the president said when a reporter asked about the accessory during an event in the White House East Room. “The people of Venezuela are going wild over this. They named a street after President Trump. What do you do, you attack a country and they name a street after you? That has never happened before," he said.

