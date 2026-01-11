US 'serious' on invading Greenland, Trump asks army chiefs to 'draw up plan' to attack

Bolstered by the attack on Venezuela and the capture of ex-president Nicolas Maduro, US President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered his special forces commanders to draw up a plan for the invasion of Greenland. However, the senior military figures do not seem very convinced with the idea due to its legality and political feasibility.
According to a report in The Mail, that cites sources, US President, led by political adviser Stephen Miller want to move quickly to seize the island before Russia or China makes a move. Also the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) has been asked by Trump to prepare an invasion plan, according to the source.
After the capture of Maduro, Trump has frequently been speaking of taking over Greenland.
Trump's threat to Greenland
At a recently held meet with oil company executives at the White House Trump said, "We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not. Because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour."
Trump also addressed the fears raised by Denmark, saying, "I'm a fan of Denmark, too, I have to tell you. And you know, they've been very nice to me…But you know, the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn't mean that they own the land."
Notably, Trump talks about seizing Greenland - autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark with a population of 57,000 - despite already having military presence on the island under a 1951 agreement.