'Russia or China will occupy Greenland': Trump warns if the US does nothing

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 11, 2026, 09:57 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 09:57 IST

President Trump warns that the US must acquire Greenland to prevent Russia and China from occupying the Arctic. He says Washington will act the 'hard way' if a deal with Denmark is not reached.

Trump issues a stark warning
1 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Trump issues a stark warning

US President Donald Trump has warned that Russia or China will occupy Greenland if the US does not take action. He stated that Washington cannot allow these rival powers to become next-door neighbours in the Arctic region.

The easy way or the hard way
2 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

The easy way or the hard way

Trump told reporters he would prefer to make a deal with Denmark the easy way but is prepared to act the hard way. He emphasised that something must be done regarding Greenland whether others like it or not.

Claims of foreign naval presence
3 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Claims of foreign naval presence

The President claimed that Greenland is currently surrounded by Russian and Chinese destroyers and submarines. He insisted that US control is a national security necessity to deter these adversaries from gaining a foothold.

Ownership over military leases
4 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Ownership over military leases

Trump argued that the US must own the territory rather than rely on existing military lease agreements. He stated that countries only truly defend what they own, dismissively comparing leases to short-term deals.

Challenging Danish sovereignty
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Challenging Danish sovereignty

During a meeting with oil executives, Trump questioned Denmark's historical claim to the island. He remarked that landing a boat there 500 years ago does not mean they own the land forever.

Strategic Arctic resources
6 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Strategic Arctic resources

Greenland is an autonomous Danish territory rich in natural resources like rare earth minerals and iron. Trump’s administration sees the island as a vital asset for both security and economic interests in the North.

Risks to the NATO alliance
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Risks to the NATO alliance

Danish and European leaders have reacted with alarm, warning that a US takeover could rupture the NATO alliance. Denmark has reiterated that Greenland is not for sale and its future rests with its people.

