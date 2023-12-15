US elementary school introduces Satan club, sparks controversy

In a controversial step, an elementary school has decided to set up an After School Satan Club (ASSC) within its premises causing an uproar among the education and religious leaders in Tennessee, United States.



As reported by CBS News, the club has been planning to engage children in different activities after the Christmas break.



From January 10, the school will start holding a series of meetings which will run through the spring semester, added the outlet further quoting an announcement shared by various social media platforms on Tuesday (Dec 12).



Satanic Temple - which is a new religious movement that is primarily based in the United States - has been running the ASSC.

However, a flyer regarding the club has described the Satanic Temple as a non-theistic religion which sees Satan "as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit".



The leaflet further stated that the club does not intend to convert children’s religion and make them follow any religious identity but is just offering activities that "emphasise a scientific, rationalistic, non-superstitious worldview", as reported by CBS News.

Parents and religious leaders express outrage over Satan club

In a statement, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said that the district provided the organisation with the space on rent as per its policy.



"As a public school district, we're committed to upholding the principles of the First Amendment, which guarantees equal access to all non-profit organizations seeking to use our facilities after school hours. This means we cannot approve or deny an organization's request based solely on its viewpoints or beliefs," it said.

Watch: Few US adults want a Biden-Trump rematch, says survey However, religious leaders and parents in Tennessee expressed their outrage at the recent development.



District board chair Althea E Greene, in a meeting with more than 40 pastors and other religious leaders, was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "Satan has no room in this district".



"I'm about to come unglued right now. I cannot believe ... this is a kindergarten-through-fifth-grade school and they're letting a satanic club come in here?" said Jenny Kincaid, who is a student's grandparent, as reported by CBS News.