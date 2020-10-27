US elections: Over 64 million votes cast, will voter turnout percentage be the highest ever?

With the US elections just a week away already over 64 million Americans have exercised their democratic right creating a new record in the US polls.

According to US Elections Project, there have been 43,798,191 mail ballots and 20,916,166 in-person votes already cast ahead of the US elections on November 3.

Texas and Florida have been leading the pack with over 7 million voters having cast their votes followed by Florida where over 6 million votes have already been set in the ballot boxes.

In Ohio, there have been over 2 million votes cast with over 3 million in North Carolina and just over 2 million in the nation's capital in Washington including in New Jersey.

According to experts, at the present rate, it could be the highest US voter turnout by percentage in more than a century.

Amid the voting, President Trump addressed rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also turned up in the state to grab last-minute votes.

"We win Pennsylvania, we win the whole ballgame," President Trump said a rally in Martinsburg. "He wants to go with windmills that are made in Germany and China," Trump said at the rally, adding,"Biden's plan is an economic death sentence for Pennsylvania's energy sector."

Meanwhile, Biden pointing at the battleground states, said: "I think we're going to win Michigan, I think we're going to win Wisconsin. I think we're going to win Minnesota. I think we have a fighting chance in Ohio. I think we have a fighting chance in North Carolina. We have a fighting chance in Georgia."

As the US voters turn up in huge numbers, US President Donald Trump once again turned the heat on mail-in ballots, saying: "Big problems and discrepancies with mail-in ballots all over the USA. Must have final total on November 3rd."