US election results: We did it, Joe, you are going to be next president, says Kamala Harris as video goes viral

An elated Kamala Harris called up Biden and said "you are going to be the next president of United States".

"We did it, Joe," she said.

Biden had picked Kamala Harris as his vice-president candidate. Her conversation went viral on social media with several congratulating her.

Kamala Harris, 56, will become America's first woman vice president.

She was born on October 20, 1964 in Oakland, California, then a hub for civil rights and anti-war activism.