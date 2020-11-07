US election results: We did it, Joe, you are going to be next president, says Kamala Harris as video goes viral

WION Web Team Washington Nov 07, 2020, 11.28 PM(IST)

Kamala Harris celebrates Photograph:( Others )

Story highlights

Biden had picked Kamala Harris as his vice-president candidate. Her conversation went viral on social media with several congratulating her.

An elated Kamala Harris called up Biden and said "you are going to be the next president of United States".

"We did it, Joe," she said.

Kamala Harris, 56, will become America's first woman vice president.

She was born on October 20, 1964 in Oakland, California, then a hub for civil rights and anti-war activism.

 

