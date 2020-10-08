US election 2020: White House official expresses concern over hacking on day of voting

Calling Iran, China and Russia as "leading influencers", White House in Wednesday expressed its concerns over the hacking of 2020 presidential election in the United States

"My biggest concern on something that can happen on the Election Day - hackers hacking to the Secretary of State website to change vote totals," White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said, as quoted by Sputnik News.

He also described Russia, China and Iran as "leading influencers" on the presidential election.

In early September, Microsoft unveiled a report which accused Russia, China and Iran of causing cyberattacks to target individuals and organisations who are related to the US election.

"In recent weeks, Microsoft has detected cyberattacks targeting people and organisations involved in the upcoming presidential election, including unsuccessful attacks on people associated with both the Trump and Biden campaigns," said Microsoft's corporate vice president Tom Burt.

The tech giant also said staff from the campaigns of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have also been targetted.

"The activity we are announcing today makes clear that foreign activity groups have stepped up their efforts targeting the 2020 election as had been anticipated, and is consistent with what the US government and others have reported," Burt added.



