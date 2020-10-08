Donald Trump says China will pay 'big price' for coronavirus outbreak

US President Donald Trump on Thursday again sharpened his attacks on China saying coronavirus was Beijing's fault and warned the country of paying a "big price" for it.

"It wasn't your fault (coronavirus outbreak) that this happened, it was China's fault, and China is going to pay a big price (for) what they've done to this country. China's going to pay a big price (for) what they've done to the world. This was China's fault," Trump said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

Watch

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Trump also said getting infected with coronavirus was a "blessing from God" and he is feeling "perfect".

Also read | Trump, Pence ‘don’t believe in science’: Kamala Harris at US Vice Presidential debate

"I feel like perfect, so I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it," he said.

"This was a blessing in disguise."

Also read | Donald Trump wants US forces to pull out from Afghanistan by Christmas

The US president also praised REGN-COV2, an experimental antibody therapy, that was given to him to treat Covid-19.

He said he wanted to push the availability of the drug for coronavirus patients.

Trump has faced severe criticism for his handling to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 210,000 Americans, far more than any other nation. He was also slammed for his refusal to wear masks for many months and downplaying the virus's outbreak in the US, among other issues.



