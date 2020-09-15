US Election 2020: Where do Trump and Biden stand on climate change?

As the US inches closer to the day of voting, climate change is increasingly becoming a hot topic for debates. There are wildfires raging through California, Oregon and the state of Washington, moulding the narrative of presidential campaigns.

4.5 million acres of land has burnt since August, 6,200 homes and structures have been destroyed, and 3 million more homes are at risk of being ravaged. 36 people have died so far. And 64,000 people have been forced to evacuate. Additionally, the air quality has worsened.

Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump have laid out their vision to tackle this natural disaster.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump has never really been a believer in climate change, and has often called it a hoax. But he landed in Sacramento, California for a briefing about the wildfires, where officials from other political backgrounds were also present. This included Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, and Wade Crowfoot, the Secretary of California’s natural resources agency.

The two men urged Trump to understand the science behind these wildfires.

“If we ignore that science and sort of put our head in the sand and think it's all about vegetation management, we're not going to succeed together protecting Californians”, Crowfoot said.

“It'll start getting cooler. You just watch”, Trump then said.

Crowfoot went on to say, "I wish science agreed with you." Trump fired back with “I don't think science knows”.

Trump had also earlier claimed that COVID-19 would disappear as months get hotter. He is now hopeful that the fires will disappear when things start getting cooler.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden thinks Donald Trump is the one setting these fires. Speaking in Delaware, Biden called Trump a "climate arsonist".

“If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the white house, why would anyone be surprised if we have more of America ablaze? If you give a climate denier four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised when more of America is underwater? We need a president who respects science, who understands that the damage from climate change is already here. Unless we take urgent action, it will soon be more catastrophic”, Biden said.

However, his speech was interrupted by bugs multiple times. Another bug has found in Biden’s campaign. According to a security researcher at App Analyst, a privacy bug in Joe Biden's campaign app may have exposed the personal information of millions of Americans.

A feature in the “Vote Joe” app allows users to sync their contacts with the app to see if their friends & family have also registered to vote.

When it finds a match, the app displays the person's name, age, birthdate and a list of recent elections they voted in. This particular feature can provide a person's information by simply creating a contact with that person's full name, irrespective of their phone number or email ID.

The Democratic Party says this bug has been fixed, but questions are being raised on whether this bug was intentionally placed.

Campaigning woes

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign too is struggling with a fair share of controversies. The latest one is gaining mileage through a hashtag.

#PedoTrump has been trending in the US, it was first used by 'meidas-touch [dot] com’, a left-wing political organisation. It put out a video along with this hashtag: A compilation of brief snippets from Trump's relationship with convicted pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

It included trump's statements on Epstein: How he was a lot of fun to be with, and how he liked beautiful women on the younger side. There were also remarks that Trump made about his daughters Tiffany and Ivanka. The video has gone viral and has received more than 2 million views.