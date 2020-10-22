US election 2020: Trump warns of action against China if he is re-elected

Donald Trump has said that he will "do plenty" with China if he is re-elected for a second term, as the US president once again went on the offensive against Beijing over the COVID-19 pandemic.



Also read | Europe wonders if it can rely on US again, whoever wins



"Well, we're going to do plenty with China. What they did to us is a disgrace," Trump said during a media appearance published by the Sinclair Broadcast Group on Wednesday evening.

"You're sitting there with that mask because of China, OK? It's disgraceful. It's a total disgrace, but you will find out," Trump told the interviewer.

Trump has time and again called COVID-19 the "China Virus", and his administration has urged the World Health Organization and other international bodies to take strong action after China became the first epicentre of the disease at the end of the past year.

Meanwhile, In a fresh step in its confrontation with China, the US has designated operations of six China-based media companies as foreign missions. Such a designation requires the outlets to inform the US State Department of their personnel rosters and real-estate holdings. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the fresh step was taken to resist communist propaganda. Pompeo also said that the US is going to start a dialogue with the European Union on China.

The United States also said last month it would require senior Chinese diplomats to get State Department approval before visiting U.S. university campuses or holding cultural events with more than 50 people outside mission grounds.

The incumbent president is set to face off against Democrat candidate Joe Biden on November 3.

(With inputs from agencies)