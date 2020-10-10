US election 2020: Texas Judge blocks Governor's order to limit drop-off points

A US Judge on Friday blocked the order of limiting the vote drop-off point per county to one for the upcoming US elections.

The authorities this year are encouraging people to opt for mail-in voting rather than the in-person approach that is usually followed, to make sure the elections do not add to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the US.

However, the US President Donald Trump is not a fan of this new approach as he feels this can leave room for manipulation of votes.

Following Trump's thought process, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, said the number of drop-off points should be limited to guarantee voter security.

Judge Robert Pitman, on Friday, ruled that limitation will force many people to travel long distances to find a drop-off point, which can make them vulnerable to catching the virus and can also discourage people from voting.

Therefore, Pitman has blocked the Governor's order and has asked the authorities to co-operate with the American voters and encourage them to safely cast their votes.

In Texas, resgietred voters over 65, people who have a disability, are in jail or who will be out of town on election day ly ones who will be allowed to vote by post. Therefore, the Judge feels that the Governor's order will add to the problems of these voters, instead of helping them.