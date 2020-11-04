US election 2020: Preliminary poll suggests voters prioritised economy while casting vote

US election 2020: The United States is currently voting for its next president, with a fierce fight between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

According to early results from CNN’s countrywide exit poll, economy was the most important factor for all voters in the country.

US election 2020: Economy or COVID?

Even though many disagreed on the contemporary condition of the US economy, the majority agreed that the pandemic had been the source of hardships for many.

Even in early results of CNN’s poll, four in 10 people claimed that they were doing better than four years ago, while two out of 10 said that they are worse off now.

At least one-third voters referred to the economy as the key factor. One in five claimed racial injustice was a critical factor, while one in six referred to COVID-19 as the most important player in the ongoing elections.

Only one out of 10 claimed that healthcare and violence were top issues for them.

While many voters agree that economy takes precedence over the pandemic in the larger choice for their candidate, many claimed that the country and its administration should now focus on containing the pandemic more than rebuilding the economy.

US Election 2020: Coronavirus response?

Majority of the voters felt that the US response to COVID-19 has been inadequate. Seven out of 10 voters claimed that wearing a face covering in public is more of a public health responsibility than a personal choice.

The preliminary findings of the CNN poll also found that Trump supporters find economy the country’s top issue, (about 6 out of 10), while 3 out of 10 Biden supporters believe coronavirus is the top issue.

Every seven out of 10 Trump supporters believed economy rebuilding was more important than COVID-19. Among Biden supporters, it was the opposite: 8 out of 10 supporters believes that COVID-19 should take precedence.

A majority of the voters claimed that were facing hardships due to COVID-19.

