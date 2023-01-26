US designates Wagner group as ‘significant transnational criminal organization’, imposes harsher sanctions

The United States on Thursday (January 26) announced that it will impose additional sanctions against the Wagner Group while also designating it as a “significant transnational criminal organization” and accused them of widespread human rights abuses. This comes after the group has been engaging in battle in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Bakhmut and Soledar amid the conflict between Russia and Kyiv.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department said that in a bid to degrade Russia’s capacity to wage a war against Ukraine, it is imposing additional sanctions against six individuals and 12 entities. It also accused Wagner personnel of engaging in “an ongoing pattern of serious criminal activity, including mass executions, rape, child abductions, and physical abuse in the Central African Republic (CAR) and Mali.”

This also comes after Washington along with its allies imposed a number of sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago which also included Wagner. Furthermore, the US has also sanctioned Russia-based technology firm Joint Stock Company Terra Tech (Terra Tech) which is accused of supporting Wagner’s military operations.

Additionally, they have also imposed restrictions on China-based Changsha Tianyi Space Science and Technology Research Institute Co. LTD for allegedly providing Terra Tech with satellite imagery over locations in Ukraine. “These images were gathered in order to enable Wagner combat operations in Ukraine,” said the US Treasury.

“Today’s expanded sanctions on Wagner, as well as new sanctions on their associates and other companies enabling the Russian military complex, will further impede (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s ability to arm and equip his war machine,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in the statement. Meanwhile, the US State Department also designated entities and individuals with links to Wagner and its owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Thursday, reported Reuters.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE