Russia-Ukraine Live | Ukrainian army claims it shot 47 of 55 Russian missiles amid new wave of attacks

The Ukrainian army said Thursday (January 26) it had shot down 47 out of 55 missiles launched by Russia in a massive new wave of attacks.

Head of Ukraine's army, Valery Zaluzhny, said Russia launched 55 air and sea-based missiles.



"Ukraine's armed forces destroyed 47 cruise missiles, 20 of them in the area of the capital," he added on messaging app, Telegram.



According to General Zaluzhny, Russia used Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles among other models for the strikes. At least 20 of the incoming missiles were shot down around the capital, Kyiv, he added.