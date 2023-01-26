Russia-Ukraine Live | Ukrainian army claims it shot 47 of 55 Russian missiles amid new wave of attacks
Here are all the latest updates from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Addressing the reporters on his first military troop visit to the Altengrabow training ground, the German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said the tanks should be sent "at the end of March" this year, in response to a question about the delivery of German tanks to Ukraine.
The Ukrainian army said Thursday (January 26) it had shot down 47 out of 55 missiles launched by Russia in a massive new wave of attacks.
Head of Ukraine's army, Valery Zaluzhny, said Russia launched 55 air and sea-based missiles.
"Ukraine's armed forces destroyed 47 cruise missiles, 20 of them in the area of the capital," he added on messaging app, Telegram.
According to General Zaluzhny, Russia used Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles among other models for the strikes. At least 20 of the incoming missiles were shot down around the capital, Kyiv, he added.
In response to recent announcements by the West about their decision of sending tanks to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, the Kremlin responded on Thursday (January 26), saying that these actions are perceived as “direct involvement” by Moscow.
“European capitals and Washington constantly give statements that sending various types of weapons, including tanks, in no way means their involvement in hostilities. We strongly disagree with this,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as per media reports.
He added, “In Moscow, this is perceived as direct involvement in the conflict and we see that this is growing.”
