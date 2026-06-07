/US considers using Iranian assets to fund repairs in Gulf countries: Report

The United States is considering using Iranian assets to help cover the cost of repairing damage caused by future Iranian attacks on Gulf countries, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the US government is exploring ways to redirect Iranian assets to Gulf states for rebuilding and repair work following damage linked to Iran's military actions. The source said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also instructed a team to assess the cost of damage already caused to Gulf allies by Iran. The United States may consider using Iranian assets to pay for those repairs as well.

Peace talks face fresh uncertainty

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The development comes a day after Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, told CNN that any peace agreement would depend on the release of $24 billion in Iranian assets frozen by the United States.

However, Reuters reported that the source did not specify what type of Iranian assets were being reviewed by the Treasury Department. The language used by officials also suggested the measures may not be limited to frozen assets alone.

The proposal to redirect Iranian assets could add further strain to the already fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran, which faced another test over the weekend.

Early on Saturday, US forces struck Iranian coastal radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes came after the US Central Command said it had intercepted drones launched by Iran that posed a threat to maritime traffic.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it responded by targeting US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

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