/US: Multiple people injured in shooting near Toledo festival in Ohio

Several people were shot near a neighbourhood festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday, authorities said.

The Toledo Police Department said the shooting occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. local time near the Old West End Festival.

Responding officers found multiple gunshot victims at the scene, police said. Several injured people were taken to nearby hospitals, though officials did not immediately disclose the number of victims or their conditions.

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Police said investigators were searching for the suspect or suspects involved. Authorities have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or a possible motive.

"The Toledo Police Department is actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved.

The investigation currently includes scenes in the area of Delaware Avenue and Robinwood Avenue. Residents and visitors are asked to avoid the area and expect a significant police presence as officers continue their search and investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," it said in a post on X.

According to its website, the Old West End Festival is in its 53rd year and features a parade, food markets and live music.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited)