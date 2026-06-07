/For the first time, Air Force to transport NEET question papers ahead of June 21 exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Saturday said the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be engaged to transport question papers for the NEET re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21, as authorities strengthen security arrangements for the national-level test.

Singh made the announcement while virtually attending a meeting chaired by Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to review preparations for the examination.

According to a state government release, Singh said enhanced security protocols are being implemented to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the examination.

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"He (Singh) stated that, for the first time, the Indian Air Force is being engaged to transport question papers, reflecting the importance being accorded to maintaining the integrity and security of the examination process," the release said.

State Principal Secretary (Health) Christina Z Chongthu informed the meeting that around 73,000 candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 208 centres spread across 24 cities in Telangana.

NTA warns students against fake paper leak claims

Earlier in the day, the NTA issued an advisory cautioning students and parents against social media messages claiming that the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper had been leaked or was being sold online.

The agency described such claims as false and fraudulent and said they were intended to mislead candidates ahead of the examination.

In a post on X, the NTA said organised cheating networks were exploiting the anxiety of students and their families to extract money through fake promises of access to question papers.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) has noted certain messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming a 'leak,' advance access, or 'sale' of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper. These claims are false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead. Such content is the work of organised cheating rackets that prey on the anxiety of students and their families. Their objective is to extort money by selling fake "papers," and every such claim circulating is a fabrication," the NTA said.

The agency further stated that it is taking action against those responsible for spreading such misinformation and is working with relevant authorities to remove the content.

“NTA is actively identifying and reporting the offending channels, accounts, and content to the concerned platforms and to cybercrime authorities for immediate takedown and action.”