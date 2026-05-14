/Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by ₹29, marking second increase in 3 months

Households across India will now pay more for cooking gas after the price of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was increased by ₹29 per 14.2-kg cylinder, marking the second hike in three months amid sustained pressure from elevated global energy costs.

PTI, citing industry sources, said the price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has been revised upwards to ₹942 from ₹913, effective June 7.

The latest revision follows an earlier increase of ₹60 per cylinder on March 7, when state-owned oil marketing companies raised prices after disruptions in global energy markets linked to the conflict in West Asia.

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Oil firms continue to face losses

According to industry estimates, as cited by PTI, oil marketing companies were losing around ₹703 per domestic LPG cylinder before the latest revision.

Officials said the losses have widened due to persistently high international energy prices, which have pushed up the cost of importing LPG and other fuels.

The increase in LPG prices is part of a broader upward trend in fuel costs seen in recent weeks. Petrol and diesel prices have gone up by a cumulative ₹7.50 per litre since mid-May, while compressed natural gas (CNG) rates have increased by about ₹6 per kg. These revisions reflect continued volatility in global crude oil and fuel markets, driven by geopolitical tensions and supply-side concerns.

The higher LPG price is expected to further increase household expenditure, especially for families dependent on domestic cooking gas for daily needs.

With fuel prices rising across categories, consumers are likely to face added pressure on energy costs in the coming weeks, even as oil companies maintain that current retail rates still do not fully reflect the actual cost of supply.