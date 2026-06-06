/Amrita Rao birthday special: Vivah, Main Hoon Na, Masti- 5 best films of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vivah star Amrita Rao turned 45 on June 7. The Indian actress has delivered several relatable roles that connected with audiences quickly and cemented her status as a versatile star in the film industry.
Amrita Rao is an Indian actress known for her work in Hindi cinema. She gained popularity through roles in romantic and family-oriented films such as Vivah, Main Hoon Na, and more. Over the years, she built a reputation for portraying relatable characters and earned appreciation for her natural acting style. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at her five best films that still keep her fans hooked.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Sooraj Barjatya's romantic drama garnered immense popularity and love from the audience, exploring the journey of an arranged marriage. It features Smirta Rao alongside Shah Kapoor. The narrative follows Prem, a wealthy Delhi businessman’s son, and Poonam, an orphaned girl raised in a small town, who meet for their marriage. But days before their wedding, a tragedy happens, leaving Poonam’s life between life and death.
Where to watch: Netflix
Amrita Rao plays Sanjana Bakshi, sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Zayed Khan. Directed by Farah Khan, the film focuses on Major Ram, who is given orders to go undercover as a college student to protect a general's daughter from a rogue soldier.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
In the romantic comedy, Rao plays Payal Mehra, an innocent girl who is conned by Rajiv (Shahid Kapoor). Rajiv fakes his love for her to gain popularity in college. The story takes a drastic turn when, after being assaulted by Rajiv, she leaves him. Rajiv then pursues another woman.
Where to watch: YouTube
The actress is seen in the role of Priya alongside Shahid Kapoor as Aditya, also known as Adi Chachu. The story continues with Aditya, who dies after saving a child. After becoming a ghost, he strikes a deal with God of Death, Yamraj (Sanjay Dutt), to return to Earth for 7 days to save his family's mansion from an evil relative.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The move is backed by a vast ensemble of cast, which includes Amrita Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Ajay Devgn, Aftab Shivdasani, Tara Sharma, and more. It centres on three college friends who are bored with their marriages and decide to spice up their lives by indulging in an extramarital affair. Things go awry when they become the prime suspects of a murder.