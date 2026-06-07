/‘When will Europe do something about the invasion?’: Hegseth urges action against migration in D-Day speech

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth used the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy to urge European nations to take stronger action against migration and increase their contribution to the continent’s defence.

Speaking on Saturday at the American military cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, Hegseth drew a parallel between the challenges Europe faced during World War II and what he described as present-day threats stemming from migration.

"Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies," Hegseth said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Referring to migrant arrivals along Europe's southern coastline, he added: "On beaches in Spain and Italy and Greece and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive."

"When will European capitals do something about that invasion? Or is it too late?"

His remarks reflect the position frequently advanced by US President Donald Trump's administration, which argues that large-scale migration poses a threat to European civilisation and security.

The US Defence Secretary also called on European allies to play a larger role in ensuring their own security and defence capabilities. "May we learn from this past," Hegseth said while commemorating the Allied landings that helped liberate Nazi-occupied France during World War II.

Addressing attendees gathered among the 9,387 white crosses marking American soldiers killed during the Battle of Normandy, he praised the commitment shown by Allied nations during the war.

"The men buried here fought in a war-fighting alliance where every partner... brought its full measure of industry, courage and sacrifice," he said

His comments come as the Trump administration continues to press NATO allies to increase defence spending and assume a greater share of responsibility for European security.

Hegseth reiterated that while the United States remains committed to leadership, allies must be prepared to contribute equally when required.

"America will lead," he said, but added that its "capable allies must be right there with us, shoulder-to-shoulder in the breach when it matters".

The administration has repeatedly criticised European nations for relying heavily on US military support and has at times questioned Washington's long-term commitment to the NATO alliance.

The D-Day landings of June 6, 1944, remain the largest seaborne military operation in history, involving tens of thousands of troops from the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada landing on five beaches along the Normandy coast in a decisive operation against Nazi Germany.