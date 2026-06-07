/Real estate vs gold: Which is safer during inflation?

Both gold and real estate are safe inflation hedges. Gold offers high liquidity and 8 to 10 per cent returns during inflation. Real estate generates rental income and appreciates.
Gold has consistently outpaced global consumer price indices over the long term. According to the World Gold Council, gold prices increased by 8 to 10 per cent annually when inflation ranged between 2 and 5 per cent.
Property acts as a strong inflation hedge because residential values and rental yields typically rise alongside living costs. Recent Reserve Bank of India data shows a 4.2 per cent jump in house prices, confirming steady property appreciation.
Gold provides ultimate financial liquidity, allowing investors to buy or sell quickly with minimal transaction premiums. In contrast, real estate is a highly illiquid asset that requires significant capital and months of legal procedures to finalise a sale.
Real estate offers the distinct advantage of generating a steady monthly rental income while appreciating over time. Gold does not produce any cash flow, acting purely as a monetary preservation tool during periods of severe economic instability.
Physical gold requires minimal ongoing expenses, usually limited to an annual safe deposit box fee. Real estate demands constant financial upkeep, including property taxes, costly repairs, and utility maintenance to preserve its actual market value.