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Real estate vs gold: Which is safer during inflation?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 07, 2026, 02:17 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2026, 02:17 IST

Both gold and real estate are safe inflation hedges. Gold offers high liquidity and 8 to 10 per cent returns during inflation. Real estate generates rental income and appreciates.

Historical inflation protection
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Historical inflation protection

Gold has consistently outpaced global consumer price indices over the long term. According to the World Gold Council, gold prices increased by 8 to 10 per cent annually when inflation ranged between 2 and 5 per cent.

Real estate as a tangible hedge
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(Photograph: Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels)

Real estate as a tangible hedge

Property acts as a strong inflation hedge because residential values and rental yields typically rise alongside living costs. Recent Reserve Bank of India data shows a 4.2 per cent jump in house prices, confirming steady property appreciation.

Liquidity and flexibility
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

Liquidity and flexibility

Gold provides ultimate financial liquidity, allowing investors to buy or sell quickly with minimal transaction premiums. In contrast, real estate is a highly illiquid asset that requires significant capital and months of legal procedures to finalise a sale.

Income generation versus capital protection
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

Income generation versus capital protection

Real estate offers the distinct advantage of generating a steady monthly rental income while appreciating over time. Gold does not produce any cash flow, acting purely as a monetary preservation tool during periods of severe economic instability.

Maintenance and holding costs
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

Maintenance and holding costs

Physical gold requires minimal ongoing expenses, usually limited to an annual safe deposit box fee. Real estate demands constant financial upkeep, including property taxes, costly repairs, and utility maintenance to preserve its actual market value.

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