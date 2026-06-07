/Who is Sriram Krishnan? Trump's Indian-origin AI advisor to exit White House end of June

US President Donald Trump's administration is facing yet another high-profile resignation. This time, White House artificial intelligence policy adviser Sriram Krishnan on Saturday (june 6) has announced that he will leave his position at the end of June. He said he will be taking a break from work and then work on “large challenges facing America on AI.” He did not disclose any other details of his future project, but instead kept the announcement on hold for now. In his post, he also praised Trump and said that America is “leading the AI race” because of the US president.

In a post on X, Krishnan said, "I'll be leaving my role at the White House at the end of this month. After a break, I'll be working on helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI (more on that later). It is hard to express how big a privilege it has been to serve the American people and how grateful I am to have had the opportunity to do so." He also praised US President Donald Trump, saying, "Without his leadership, we would not be leading in the AI race." Krishnan also highlighted his key achievements during his 18-month tenure, including architecting the American AI Action Plan, AI acceleration partnerships to help the American AI stack win, National AI Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence executive order.

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Who is Sriram Krishnan?

Indian-born technology investor Sriram Krishnan is the AI brain of Donald Trump's administration. He joined the White House as Trump's second term began in January 20, 2025. Trump, in 2024, had announced that Krishnan would be Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence, and had sparked a major disagreement within the MAGA circle who pushed against his appointment. Trump's trusted MAGA ally Laura Loomertargeted Krishnan over his past statements supporting immigration reforms. However, the Chennai-born immigrant went on to shape the Trump administration's artificial intelligence strategy and became one of the most influential Silicon Valley voices inside the White House.

He completed his studies from Chennai's SRM Engineering College and worked with major technology companies including Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter and Snap. Later, he became a prominent venture capitalist at Andreessen Horowitz, one of the most influential investment firms, and emerged as a trusted adviser to Elon Musk during Musk's acquisition of Twitter, now known as X.