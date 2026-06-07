/Israeli strike kills three Lebanese soldiers as tensions escalate across West Asia

As tensions in West Asia intensified following Iranian strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait in response to US attacks on surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, Israel continued military operations in Lebanon despite a Washington-brokered conditional ceasefire reached earlier this week.

The Lebanese army said two officers and a soldier were killed when a military vehicle was hit on the road between Khardali and the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military said the targeted vehicle was "moving suspiciously" in "an active combat zone" within an area that had been ordered evacuated ahead of military operations.

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However, it maintained that it "operates against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, not against the Lebanese army", and said it was "reviewing the incident".

Lebanon condemns strike, Hezbollah blames government

Hezbollah condemned the attack, calling it a "heinous crime" and accusing the Lebanese government of exposing the country to further violence through its "complete surrender to the enemy's demands in Washington".

The Lebanese army also criticised the strike, saying on Saturday that "the continuation of the deliberate and repeated brutal Israeli aggression... is aimed at thwarting all efforts to reach a solution".

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the attack as a "flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty".

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced the deaths of two of its soldiers who had been engaged in combat operations in southern Lebanon.

Official figures show that Israel has lost 29 soldiers and one civilian contractor since the start of the latest conflict in Lebanon.

According to Lebanon's health ministry, Israel's military campaign and ground offensive in southern Lebanon have killed more than 3,500 people.

Gaza strikes leave 10 dead

In Gaza, the civil defence service reported that Israeli strikes killed 10 people on Saturday as the Israeli military said one of those killed was a Hamas "terrorist cell commander".

According to Gaza's civil defence authorities, a drone strike in Gaza City hit the Jawazat camp for displaced people, killing eight people and injuring 15 others.

At least 951 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The developments underscore the continuing instability across the region, with hostilities persisting in both Lebanon and Gaza even as diplomatic efforts struggle to prevent a broader escalation.