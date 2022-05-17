US congress panel to host first public UFO hearing in almost half a century

There is no shortage of theories regarding UFOs or Unidentified Flying Objects, and it has always been associated with the idea of alien spacecrafts. However, it is no longer just conspiracy theories as two top defense intelligence officials will be testifying in front of a House Intelligence subcommittee about the information that the government currently possesses about UFOs.

This is the first public hearing concerning UFOs in almost 50 years and this comes almost a year after a government report which contained 140 instances of "unidentified aerial phenomena" which were reported by the US military pilots since 2004. However, there is a slight twist to the story.

The motive of this hearing has more to do with national security than alien life.

Also read | Iran-backed Hezbollah & allies lose parliamentary majority in Lebanese polls

There were a few reports of flying objects which showed speeds and movements beyond existing technologies, but the overall focus will remain on increasing security as well aviation safety.

While the possibility to alien activity was not completely denied, the report focused more on the possibility of some secret technology which was developed by other countries.

According to AFP. the report, which was compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and a Navy-led task force the Pentagon formed in 2020, will be examined once again.

Also read | Bank of England warns of 'apocalyptic' food prices due to Russia-Ukraine war

The two officials who will be attending the hearing are Ronald Moultrie, US defense undersecretary for intelligence and security, and Scott Bray, deputy director of naval intelligence.

The last time UFOs were actually the subject of a hearing was back in 1969 which ended with the US Air Force terminating an inconclusive UFO program code-named Project Blue Book.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.