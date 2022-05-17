Iran-backed Hezbollah and allies lose parliamentary majority in Lebanese elections

The Iran-backed Hezbollah and their allies were dealt a heavy blow as they lost their parliamentary majority in the Lebanese general elections on Wednesday. The full results, released by the interior ministry, showed that Hezbollah and its allies were not able to get 65 seats – the number required to achieve a majority. This was a fall from the 2018 elections where the alliance won 71 seats in total.

According to Reuters, around 12 independent freshmen MPs were elected in this year’s elections which was a clear indication of the people’s anger towards the current regime.

The collapse of the economy along with the Beirut port blast of 2020 are being considered to be the main reasons behind this result. The report further stated that a number of different sects won seats in various districts around the country to deny Hezbollah and its allies a clear majority this time.

France24 reported that Christian Lebanese Forces party was able to increase their tally to 20 and as a result, they became the main opposition to Hezbollah.

They won just 15 seats in 2018 but with their new tally, they replaced Christian Hezbollah-allied Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) as the largest Christian party in the country.

Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requested Lebanon to form ‘an inclusive government’ to combat the growing economic crisis. According to the statement released by his office on Monday, the UN chief also called on the country's new parliament and lawmakers "to urgently adopt all legislation necessary to stabilise the economy and improve governance".

