US bipartisan senators announce deal on gun violence measures

In the United States, a bipartisan group of senators on Sunday (June 12) announced measures targeted to control the recent increase in gun violence in the country. They have chalked out a framework for new legislation. The group of 20 lawmakers said in a statement: "Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country."

The proposals include tougher background checks for gun buyers under 21 and increasing resources for states to keep weapons out of the hands of people who are dangerous to others or themselves. However, it is understood that proposal falls far short of the changes called for by the president.

In the country, an increase in gun violence and mass killings has sparked renewed calls for reform of the nation's gun laws. Although gun attacks have become a common thing, but a recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas shocked the nation. The shooting at the school killed 21 people, including small children.

US President Joe Biden last week called for new gun-control legislation. He further called for restrictions on semi-automatic rifles. "If we can't ban assault weapons as we should, we must at least raise the age to buy assault weapons to 21," he tweeted recently.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.