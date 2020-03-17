US begins first human trial of coronavirus vaccine in Seattle

US health officials said on Monday that the first human trial of begun in Seattle on Monday.

"The open-label trial will enroll 45 healthy adult volunteers ages 18 to 55 years over approximately 6 weeks," the US National Institutes of Health said.

"The first participant received the investigational vaccine today," it added.

There are currently no approved vaccines against the coronavirus disease.

The virus has claimed 7,000 victims around the world.

Pharmaceutical companies have been racing against time to develop vaccines as the death toll and infections around the world continue to spike.

US pharma company Inovio which is creating a DNA-based vaccine has said it will enter clinical trials next month.

According to the World Health Organization, 80 per cent of COVID-19 cases are mild, 14 per cent are severe and about five per cent result are critical.

