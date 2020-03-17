China, South Korea report dip in coronavirus cases

South Korea and China reported dips in cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

South Korea reported 84 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday with the country marking the third day in a row with fewer than 100 new infections.

At least 8,320 people have been infected from the virus even as the death toll rose to 81 from the virus in the country.

In China, authorities reported just one new domestic coronavirus infection. The single case was reported in Wuhan which was the epicentre of the virus until a few months back.

Wuhan has been under strict quarantine since January 23 with 11 million residents confined to their homes.

China has reported 3,226 deaths so far from the virus with 80,881 infected although reports say 9,000 remain infected.

The World Health Organization(WHO) had last week declared the virus a pandemic with more deaths and cases outside China.

The number of deaths worldwide has passed 7,000, with more than 181,500 cases in 145 countries.