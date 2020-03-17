Curfew in New Jersey, San Francisco as US battles coronavirus

US government moved to clamp down movement of citizens while announcing curfews in New Jersey state and San Francisco due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country.

As the shutdown continued and major airlines hit, President Trump indicated that the US "maybe" heading towards a recession.

Across the country, bars, cinemas, restaurants, schools remained shut. The United States reported 3,536 cases of the coronavirus with 68 deaths on Monday as Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals except US citizens and permanent residents.

"So it seems to me that if we do a really good job... people are talking about July, August, something like that," Trump said, adding,"So it could be right in that period of time where it, I say, it washes through."

Amid the crisis, Wall Street stocks crashed suffering the biggest drop since the crash of 1987 on Monday.

The S&P 500 crashed 12 per cent, closing at its lowest level since December 2018. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,997.1 points, or 12.93 per cent, to 20,188.52.

The S&P 500 lost 324.89 points, or 11.98 per cent, to 2,386.13.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 970.28 points, or 12.32 per cent, to 6,904.59 as the carnage continued in the US stock markets for the second consecutive week.

Amid the growing threat, President Donald Trump's administration urged the Senate to pass the coronavirus aid plan and an economic stimulus package in order to thwart a possible recession.