Precaution, not panic: Here are narratives of people who have successfully recovered from Covid-19

As the novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc worldwide, it's easy to go into panic mode. With the death toll increasing at a fast pace and number of infections multiplying daily, people have been directed to exercise precautions to limit the spread of infections.

Here are the narratives of a few patients from around the world who have now recovered and are exercising restraint.

Indian businessman, New Delhi

Recently, two people in Delhi were discharged following treatment at government hospitals across the city.

One of these patients, a 45-year-old businessman claimed that the treatment is not only smooth but also referred to the healthcare facilities as ''one of the best in the world'', several media reports indicated. Several media reports claim that the doctors reassured him by referring to the ailment like a cough and cold that simply takes longer to cure.

Among many claims, he gave an account of the isolation ward and described it as one of the best medical facilities he had ever encountered. Reportedly, all patients are being put in private rooms with attached bathrooms to limit the spread even within the hospital, which is a high-risk zone during any epidemic or pandemic.

"There is no need to be scared. It is just like normal flu. If a healthy person reaches the doctor, our health system is well-equipped, one of the best in the world. The isolation ward is not like a two-by-two cell without sunlight", he told a local agency

Julie, Singapore

Julie, another patient in Singapore, who has recovered recently shared her recovery with BBC. She had taken two paracetamols after feeling feverish. ''I just felt a bit tired and remember sleeping the whole day'', she told the news agency. She had no symptoms for the next seven days, until one night she woke up feeling like ''the room was spinning''. The next day, she was diagnosed with covid-19.

She was put in an isolation ward after the diagnosis. ''Isolation is basically four walls with a door'', she told the BBC. All items of utility and medicines were passed on to her through a secure hatch.

Image courtesy: BBC



Isolation ward does not necessarily translate into blanket isolation, as people retain access to their phones. However, no direct human interaction is permitted across these wards.

''I felt like my lungs were going into overdrive... It was laborious to even go the bathroom, which was five metres away'', she stated.

Julie further claims that she cannot walk long distances without feeling short of breath. She was discharged nine days after she tested positive. ''When you have fear, you breed a lot of ignorance and prejudice'', she told the BBC.

Elizabeth Schneider, United States



''Don't panic'', asserted Schneider in an interview with AFP. In her simple message to a large populace that has gone into panic mode suggests people to consider the lives of high-risk individuals around them and to limit social contact.

Scheider lives in Seattle, Washington, where the most number of deaths in the US have been recorded.

She developed symptoms on February 25 and treated herself at home by following basic precautionary measures. According to AFP, she contracted the virus from a party, from where five other people tested positive.

''I started to shiver uncontrollably, and I was getting the chills and getting tingling in my extremities, so that was a little concerning," she said.

Image courtesy: AFP



Many people with no visible symptoms do not usually get tested. To circumvent this, she enrolled in a research programme called the Seattle Flu Study. The researchers called her back and confirmed that she has covid-19.

''I was a little pleasantly surprised, because I thought it was a little bit cool'', she said, while adding that her mother cried when she told her.

"The message is don't panic," said Schneider. "If you think that you have it, you probably do; you should probably get tested."

"If your symptoms aren't life-threatening, simply stay at home, medicate with over-the-counter medicines, drink lots of water, get a lot of rest and check out the shows you want to binge-watch," she said.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: 'Left with no choice,' Viswanathan Anand stuck in Germany amid coronavirus pandemic

Jerri Jorgensen, United States



The hysteria has ''gotten out of control'', announced Jerri Jorgensen while recalling the time she was denied entry into a gym after being quarantined.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, Jorgensen claims that she received hugs from people as soon as she ventured back into public life.

However, a few hours after her maiden visit to the gym post-recovery, she received a call from them demanding her to stay at home in order to avoid infecting high-risk individuals.



Image courtesy: FOX



“I go, ‘I am a senior citizen! Wait, what about me?'” Jorgensen said.

The woman had contracted the infection when she was aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

While referring to her quarantine experience, Jorgensen said that her experience was very positive, and requested people to keep doing ''things that you love'', such as reading and exercising.

She added that she stayed active by doing yoga during her isolation period.

Also read: Air carriers in US cancel flights amid coronavirus crisis

Global pandemic

Across the world, over 6,500 people have died, as per figures by Johns Hopkins University.

Outside China, Italy reported the highest number of new cases in one day, which rose to over 3,590. Furthermore, 368 people have died in just the last 24 hours, which is being dubbed as the worst outbreak of the infection outside China.

Currently, India has 114 confirmed cases. Out of these, 97 are Indian nationals, while 17 are foreigners. According to government sources, 13 people have been discharged, while two people have died.



Expatriate returning from Egypt, Syria, and Lebanon arrive to be re-tested at a Kuwaiti health ministry containment and screening zone for COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Kuwait City on March 16, 2020 | AFP



The state with the highest cases in the country is Maharashtra with 32 confirmed cases, followed by Kerala with 23 infections.

As of now, 12, 76, 046 people have undergone screening at airports in India.

The symptoms of the virus include runny nose, sore throat, headache, and a fever that can last for over a couple of days.

Similar to a common cold, the virus causes a mild to moderate upper respiratory tract illness.

The basic precautions to avoid contracting the infection include covering one's mouth while sneezing and coughing, and also avoiding people who may be sick. Additionally, hands should be rigorously washed to kill the potential infection.

(With inputs from agencies)