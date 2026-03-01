/US admits 3 military personnel killed in ‘Operation Epic Fury’, claims it sank Iranian warship

Three US service members were killed and five were seriously wounded as part of ‘Operation Epic Fury’, the US Central Command said on Sunday, sharing information on casualties of any kind on the US side for the first time. “Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions—and are in the process of being returned to duty,” CENTCOM said in the update, adding, “Major combat operations continue, and our response effort is ongoing.”

The military did not identify the service members. “The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

Earlier, CENTCOM announced that an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was struck by US forces as part of the operation. The ship is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier, the military said.

The US military also called on Iranian forces to lay down their arms and leave their posts.

“As the President said, members of Iran’s armed forces, IRGC, and police ‘must lay down your weapons.’ Abandon ship,” CENTCOM said.

The statement did not specify whether the vessel was part of the Iranian military navy or the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ naval force.

CENTCOM also issued a statement denying Iranian claims that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had successfully struck the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier positioned in the Middle East.

“Iran’s IRGC claims to have struck USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles. LIE,” CENTCOM wrote on X.

“The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn’t even come close,” the statement added.

“The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of CENTCOM’s relentless campaign to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime,” it added, sharing pictures of deck and flight crews conducting fighter jet launch operations to strike Iran.