Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that they attacked the American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf, stepping up retaliatory strikes after the US and Israeli strikes killed the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“The US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was struck by four ballistic missiles,” the Guards said in a statement carried by Iranian state media.

The Mehr News Agency, which is a semi-official news agency sponsored by the government of Iran, said in a post on X, “Iran targets USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with 4 ballistic missiles.”

However, the US Central Command rejected the claim and said it's a lie.

“The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn’t even come close. The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of CENTCOM’s relentless campaign to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime,” CENTCOM said in a post on X while sharing photographs of the carrier.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) also warned that “the land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors.”

USS Abraham Lincoln is the fifth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in the US Navy. Lincoln includes the latest F-35 stealth jets, capable of evading enemy radar.

The strike group also has three destroyers loaded with Tomahawk land attack cruise missiles, and is normally accompanied by a nuclear-powered submarine, which fires the same weapon.

The US has not yet responded to Iran’s claim of the missile attack on the carrier.

Meanwhile, fresh strikes rocked cities across the Middle East on Sunday as Iran continued to retaliate for the US and Israeli joint attack.

Authorities in Dubai confirmed that two people were injured when debris from intercepted drones fell into the courtyards of two homes.

In Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, a woman and her child were injured by debris falling from an intercepted drone onto one of the buildings of the Etihad Towers complex in the city.

Bahrain’s interior ministry also said the Crowne Plaza Manama hotel in the country’s capital was targeted, resulting in damage but no loss of life.