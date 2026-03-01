/Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad killed in US-Israeli strikes

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was killed in joint Israeli-US strikes on his private residence in the Narmak district of northeast Tehran, the Iranian Labour News Agency reported. Ahmadinejad, who served as president from 2005 until 2013, was killed along with many of his close advisors and bodyguards.

According to reports, the bodyguards, who were part of Ahmadinejad's security cover, were members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The development comes after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a precision strike on a high-security compound in Tehran. Several other top leaders were also killed after the US and Israel, on Saturday, launched a massive coordinated aerial campaign, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the United States, which struck multiple sites across Iran. The strikes targeted government buildings in Tehran and suspected nuclear facilities, specifically aiming to decapitate the highest levels of Iranian leadership.

US President Donald Trump announced the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint strikes and said, "Heavy and pinpoint bombing will continue uninterrupted throughout the week, or as long as necessary to achieve peace throughout the Middle East."

Confirming the death, the IRGC, in a series of statements via state media and Telegram, declared that the "killer of the Imam" would face "severe, decisive, and deterrent punishment." In response, the US president said Washington would hit Iran with "force that has never been seen before" if it retaliated against US and Israeli strikes.

The region remains on edge as US and Israeli military forces continue to strike strategic targets across Iran, aiming to dismantle the remnants of the regime's command structure. In a violent retaliatory wave, Iranian missiles and drones have lit up the night skies over US allies across the region, including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.