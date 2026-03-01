/US supercarrier at risk? Iran claims it targeted USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles. What comes next?

Aircraft carriers are high-value strategic assets, but they operate within a dense, layered defensive network that includes airborne early warning aircraft, interceptor missiles, advanced radar systems and electronic warfare capabilities. Penetrating such protection is widely regarded by defence analysts as extremely difficult, though not impossible in a high-intensity conflict involving sustained and coordinated attacks. While Iran has repeatedly warned of attacking US carriers in the past, including in the weeks leading up to the current escalation, US authorities have made no official confirmation substantiating claims that the USS Abraham Lincoln or any other US naval vessels have been struck, and the US military has reported no casualties or damage to its ships amid the ongoing confrontation.