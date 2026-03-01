/Three killed, 14 wounded in mass shooting at Texas bar; suspect dead

At least three people died, and 14 were injured after a shooting at a bar in Austin, Texas, on early Sunday (Mar 01), police said. The suspect was also killed at the scene following an exchange of fire with law enforcement, according to the police.

All 14 injured were rushed to the hospital, three of whom were in critical condition. The police did not make any comment on the identity or motive behind the shooting.



Lisa Davis, the police chief of Austin, said at a press conference that officers received a call reporting a “male shooting” at Buford’s, a popular beer garden in the city’s entertainment district.

When police arrived at the scene, they confronted an armed man and “returned fire, killing the suspect,” she said. Robert Luckritz, the EMS chief, said three people were found dead at the scene and 14 others were injured and taken to hospitals. Of those injured, three were in critical condition.

“We received a call at 1:39 a.m., and within 57 seconds, the first paramedics and officers were on scene actively treating the patients,” Luckritz said.